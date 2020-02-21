Vickie Bordeaux

ELIZABETHTOWN — Vickie Lori Mote Bordeaux, 57, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest Mote and Annie Merritt Mote and one brother-in-law, Currie Long Jr.

Vickie leaves behind her loving husband, Douglas Bordeaux of the home, one son, Jonathan Bordeaux (Paige) of Bladenboro; one daughter, Tiffany BonHomme (Joshua) of Roseboro; three brothers: Raeford Mote (Sheila) of Garland; Wayne Mote (Jackie) of Indiana; William "Red" Mote of Harrells; two sisters: Marjorie Tatum (Thomas) of Harrells; Susan M. Long of Bladenboro; three grandchildren: Chelsea Bordeaux, MaKenzie and Hailey BonHomme, brother-in-law, David Bordeaux (Carol) of Wilmington, sister- in-law, Peggy Dalton of Fayetteville and brother-in-law, Thomas Bordeaux (Joan) of Elizabethtown.

Vickie cherished her family, especially her grandchildren and her fur baby, Charlie. She enjoyed spending time shopping, fishing, gardening, making peanut brittle and other candies. Vickie also enjoyed attending birthday parties and showers. She was an employee of Walmart for 10 years as an assistant store manager before leaving to manage and care for the farms alongside her husband. Vickie was also an Avon representative for several years within her community. Her favorite holiday was Christmas. She loved shopping for gifts for everyone. Vickie's generous heart and contagious smile will be missed by all that knew and loved her.

The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at Bladen Gaskins Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. A funeral service is planned for 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Bladen Gaskins Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Charlie Tatum officiating. Burial will follow the services in the Bordeaux Family Cemetery in Elizabethtown.