Victor Herrera

MAGNOLIA — Victor Herrera, 83, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Magnolia, NC.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Word of Faith Ministries in Kenansville, NC. The visitation will be held one hour prior to the service, from 1 to 2 p.m.

Burial will follow at Rosehill Community Cemetery in Rosehill, NC.

Professional services have been entrusted with Hope Valley Funeral Service & Cremation.