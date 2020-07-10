Victor L. Smith

NEWTON GROVE — Mr. Victor L. Smith, 80, of South Church Street, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020 at his residence. The family will hold a private service.

Left to cherish his memories are his children: Lee Smith and wife Penny, Doug Smith, Neil Smith and wife Maria, all of Newton Grove, and Amy Johnson and husband Roy, Jr., of Meadow; grandchildren, Crystal Jordan and husband James, Elise Childers and husband Eric, Ashley Tart and husband Ryker, McKenna Smith, Royce Johnson, Amanda Smith, Tori J. Daughtry and husband Nick and Tripp Johnson; great-grandchildren, Brandon Jordan, Warren Jordan and Rhett Childers; brother, Cody Smith and wife Natalie; sister, Cecelia Warren and husband Mike; brothers-in-law, Lynn Mobley and Sammy Giddens and wife Nida; and sisters-in-law, Sue Smith and Susan Williford and husband Ricky.

Mr. Smith was preceded in death by parents, Elasta and Rosalie T. Smith; wife, Jackie Smith; brothers, D.C. Smith, Gary Smith and Anthony Smith; and his sister, Judy Smith Mobley.

