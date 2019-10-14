Victor Birtch Sr.

CLINTON — Victor LeeRoy Birtch Sr., 71, of 900 H.B. Lewis Road, passed away Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 at his home.

Victor, born in 1947 in Susquehanna, Pa., was the son of the late Jennings Bryan Birtch and Violet Haynes Birtch. He was a faithful man of the Lord, a timber cutter in the wood industry and a beloved husband, father, father-in-law and grandfather. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his family and friends. Victor was preceded in death by five brothers and two sisters.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home and at other times at the home. Inurnment will be held at a later date in the Springvale Columbarium in Clinton.

Survivors include; wife of 40 years, Susan Gustene Eratt Birtch; children, Amy Ralston (Kevin), Mark Birtch (Amy), Carmon Johnson (Chad), Carl Birtch (Kristen), and Victor Birtch, Jr. (Susan); grandchildren, Hannah Birtch, Olivia Johnson, Lacee Birtch, Autumn Birtch, Samuel Birtch, and Victor Birtch, III; five great-grandchildren; brother, Louie Birtch; and sisters, Dorothy Matthews and Laura Miller.

