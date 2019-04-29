Victoria "Vickie" Howard

RALEIGH — Victoria "Vickie" Howard, 64, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019.

Few women lit up a room when they entered more than Vickie. Her beaming smile spread to her sparkling eyes told you she was thrilled for your mere existence in her life whether for a few minutes as one of her patients during her 26 years with North Carolina state facilities, a guest in her home for an evening meal, or the loves of her life as her husband, Jimmy Tyner, or her two sons, Clark and Tyler. Vickie was the embodiment of God's love. When she gave you a hug, you could feel the love that said, "I care deeply for you and wish for you all the beautiful blessings life can offer."

Vickie's decades spent in her nursing profession was more of a calling than a career. She poured herself into the caregiving of each of her patients and later spent years teaching others how to become extraordinary nurses.

Vickie was a fabulous daughter, sister, wife, mother and friend. Her mother, Catherine "Flossie" Brazell and sisters, Elaine and Glenda, brother, David, step-daughter, Jessica Tyner, and many nieces and nephews grieve losing Vickie after her five year courageous battle with cancer. Her sons miss Vickie's unconditional and eternal love, care and support. Vickie leaves a spacious void in the broken heart of her loving husband of 22 years. Vickie's impact on his life is evident in every corner of their home, their yard, and especially their dinner table. Jimmy will miss her love, her companionship – on their many beach trips — and especially her beaming smile and sparkling eyes. With a fabulous appetite for all the good things in life, Vickie was a gourmet cook, loved to entertain, and was the heart of her family.

A memorial service to celebrate Vickie's wonderful life will be held at noon on Friday, May 3, at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, 831 Wake Forest Road, Raleigh, N.C. 27604 with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. Interment will follow the service in Montlawn Memorial Park, Raleigh.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Vickie's memory may be made to the Rex Healthcare Foundation by visiting https://rexhealthcarefoundation.com/honor-someone/ and selecting "Donate Now."

