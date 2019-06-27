GODWIN — Vincent Lendale Bullock, 53, died Saturday, June 22, 2019 at his home.

Home Going services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 29, at Cedar Point Church, 1258 Cedar Point Road, Newton Grove. Burial will follow in the Little Field Cemetery on Hwy. 13 Dunn.

Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m. at Cedar Point Church.

Online condolences can be made at www.hopevalleyfuneralservice.com.

Professional services are entrusted to Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation.