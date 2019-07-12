Viola Marshall

GARLAND — Mrs. Viola Rich Marshall, 74, of 5184 Harrells Hwy., died Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at UNC Memorial Hospital in Chapel Hill, N.C.

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, July 15, at the Garland Baptist Church with the Rev. Ed Rouse and the Rev. Hampton Faircloth officiating. Burial will follow in the Garland Cemetery.

She was a devoted and loving wife to Bobby Marshall for 50 years and 7 months; three sons, Kent Marshall of Wilmington, Todd Marshall and wife Shannon of Garland, Anthony Marshall and wife Lindsey of Garland; one sister, Elaine Carroll and husband Elworth of Garland; one brother, E.C. Rich and wife Connie of Garland; two sisters-in-law, Joyce Willoughby of Wilmington and Patricia Marshall of Wallace; and one grandchild, Ivy Marshall.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Sunday, July 14, at Carter Funeral Home in Garland.

Service by Carter Funeral Home in Garland.