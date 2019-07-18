ATHENS, Ga. — Violet Carr Penny, formerly of Clinton, passed away on July 2, 2018, in Athens, Ga.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, July 22, at Carr Memorial Church with the Rev. Dr. Penny B. Ziemer officiating.

Violet, born on April 17, 1927 in Clinton, was the first child of Raeford and Lutie Daughtry Carr. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Robert Penny and her brother Sherrill Carr.

She is survived by her children, Diane Carr Penny (Smith Wilson), Robert Gerald "Bob" Penny (Cathriya), Stephen Alan Penny (Cheryll); sister, Carol Carr Williams; sisters-in-laws, Frances Page Carr and Helen Penny Blackley; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.