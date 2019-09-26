NEWTON GROVE — Violet Langston Hill, 82, peacefully passed surrounded by her family at her home in Newton Grove on Sept. 26, 2019 after her courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease.

Violet was born in Johnston County on Dec. 7, 1936 to Clifton and Irene Langston. She was raised in a small home with bountiful love. She was raised to take pride in caring for others. She was the oldest of 12 children. She learned to sew, cook and became an example for her brothers and sisters. She graduated Meadow High School in 1954.

She married the love of her life, John Alexander Hill. They spent countless years farming and sewing seeds of memories. They raised two children together in their home in Newton Grove, Carolyn and Jerry.

She was known as a kind, hard working, caregiver to all, including her two grandchildren and four great grandchildren. She enjoyed spending time with her family, cooking and gardening.

In 2008 Violet was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease. She spent years battling her shaky sensations, loss of balance and unsteady coordination. As her disease progressed, she relied more and more on her family and friends for assistance. Proudly she was able to stay at home for most of her care. Violet's battle came to a peaceful end Sept. 26. She will be remembered for her unconditional love as a wife, mother, sister and a friend to all. She will also be remembered for her compassionate spirit, and her gift of sharing kindness. Family was everything to Violet and she loved nothing more than her husband, her children and grandchildren. She was the greatest example of love, as we have been taught by our Savior, Jesus Christ.

Her funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, in the Chapel of West & Dunn Funeral Home, Newton Grove with the Rev. Kim Strickland officiating. She will be laid to rest in Hillcrest Cemetery, Newton Grove. The family will receive family and friends at the funeral home from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the funeral service.

In lieu of flowers the family asked the memorials be made to Tim's Gifts, Inc. 108 Northeast Blvd. Clinton, N.C. 28328

