Virginia Campbell Packard, 86, of Greenville, SC, died Wednesday, June 5, 2019.

She was born in Batesburg, SC, July 20, 1932, a daughter to the late Mildred Lumley and Duncan Campbell. She graduated from Batesburg-Leesville High School in 1950 and attended Winthrop College for two years before studying Radiologic Technology at Mercy Hospital in Charlotte, NC. Following her education, she worked for 23 years at Sampson Memorial Hospital in Clinton.

Mrs. Packard moved to Greenville, SC in 1977 and remained there until her death. Virginia was predeceased by her husband, Dr. Douglas R. "Jack" Packard in January 1998. Her two sons also preceded her in death: Allen Duncan Darden (1958-1976) and William Campbell Darden (1960-2009), as well two sisters: Ann Henry and Catherine Bunch.

She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Theresa Darden Felkel; grandson, Dylan Campbell Darden; sister, Elizabeth Hutto; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A memorial service will be held 2:30 p.m. Sunday, June 9, at St. Giles Presbyterian Church, 1021 Hudson Road, Greenville, SC 29615, with the Rev. TJ Remaley officiating. The family will receive friends and loved ones from 1:30-2:15 p.m. prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to St. Giles Presbyterian Church or to a .

Arrangements by Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive, Greenville, SC.

