Virginia "Ginny" Jordan

DURHAM — Virginia "Ginny" Jordan, 91, passed away Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 at Presbyterian Home of Hawfields in Mebane. She was born in Sampson County, N.C. to the late Charlie Allen Jordan and Lizzie Edwards Jordan.

In addition to her parents, Ms. Jordan was predeceased by her brothers and sisters, Polly Jordan, Muriel Jordan McDade (Henry McDade, Sr.), Mary Gray Jordan, Charlie Allen Jordan, Henry Best Jordan; and niece, Katie Caroline McDade.

Ms. Jordan was a 1947 graduate of Clinton High School and then took a 1-year business course at Atlantic Christian College (now Barton College). She was a member of Grey Stone Church in Durham and the Willing Workers Sunday School class. She was a past member at Westwood Baptist Church. Ms. Jordan retired from Duke University Medical Center in January of 1991. She was very proud of the fact that she walked to work for many years. Ms. Jordan was very active in many bowling leagues and loved to travel with her family and friends.

Ms. Jordan is survived by her nieces and nephews, Anne McDade Smith (Tony), H.C. McDade Jr. (Sharon), Charles M. McDade (Audrey), Michelle McDade Cook (David), great-nieces and great-nephews, Emma Smith, Claire Smith, Henry McDade III, M.D. (Neela), John McDade (Maggie), April Lewis (Michael), Laurina Sigmon (Doug), Charlie McDade Jr., Jason Smith (Jenny), Lauren Bailey (Alan), Kristen Odum (Andy); great-great-nieces and nephews, Zain Cooper McDade, Jeremy, Daniel and Allie Sigmon, Amelia, Sullivan and Analeigh Smith, Will and Audrey Ann Bailey, Kenzie Odum.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Lowes Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Doug Sigmon officiating.

The family wishes to extend a special thanks to Providing Loving Care. A very special thank you to Dee Bullard, Pat Jones and Felicia Locklear.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial donations be made to Lowes Grove Baptist Church Cemetery Fund: 4430 S. Alston Ave., Durham, N.C. 27712; or to Crippled Children's Foundation 2019 4th Ave., N., Suite 100, Birmingham, AL 35203.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham.