LAGRANGE, Ga. — Virginia Lee Parker, 72, formerly of Sampson County, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at West Georgia Medical Center.

Funeral will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, March 17, at Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home with the Rev. Ray Smith officiating. Interment will follow in the Clinton City Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour before the service at the funeral home.

Virginia, born in 1946 in Sampson County, was the daughter of the late John William Bryant and Rozella Hall Bryant. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Patricia, Inez, J.R. Wilton, J.B. and Cecil Bryant. She was an assembler in the tool manufacturing industry.

Survivors include sons, Timothy and wife, Beverly and Lee Parker and wife, Michelle; one grandchild; one step-grandchild; and brother, Ray Bryant.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.crumpler-honeycutt.com.

Arrangements are by Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home, 118 Fayetteville St., Clinton, NC 28328.