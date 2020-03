Virginia Williams

WHITEVILLE — Virginia Williams, 81, formerly of Godwin, died Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice. Funeral services will be Friday, March 13 at 1 p.m., New Hope MBC, Wade. Interment in the Mill Branch Cemetery, Clement Community.

Visitation is Thursday, March 11, from 1 to 6 p.m., Butler & Son Funeral Services, Clinton.

www.butlerandson.com