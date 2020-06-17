Virginia Woodward Foushee (Jinx)

CONYERS— Virginia Woodward Foushee (Jinx), 97, of Conyers, GA passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020.

She was born on May 23, 1923 to the late Dr. and Mrs. Woodward of Erwin, TN. She was preceded in death by her husband Sammy C. Foushee, a daughter Diane, four brothers and two sisters. Survivors include her sons, Doug Foushee and wife Lynn Riddle Foushee of Clinton, NC, Jack Foushee and wife Milly Hobbs Foushee, of Monroe, GA; grandchildren, Mandee Foushee Lancaster and husband Kevin of Durham, NC, Jenny Foushee Johnson of Monroe, GA, and Jessica Foushee Sinclair and husband Justin of Clinton, NC; great-grandchildren, Skylar and Faith Johnson and Paul Tillman and Molly Carr Sinclair.

Virginia attended Maryville College in Maryville, TN and the University of Tennessee (UT) in Knoxville. She was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha sorority. In 1944, while at UT, she met her husband, Sam Foushee, an Air Cadet in the U.S. Air Corp. Mrs. Foushee was employed in Wilmington, NC as Branch Manager and Loan Officer with North Carolina National Bank for six years. In 1966, she began her 20-year career as a teacher in Clinton City and Sampson County Schools. She taught Marketing and was a DECA advisor, an organization for students interested in a marketing career. Her students won a total of 11 state and national awards in competition. In 1981, she was selected as Teacher of the Year for Clinton High School and received the NC State Outstanding Leadership Award. In 1984, Virginia received the Southeast Region Vocational Education Award. She was appointed by NC Governor, Bob Scott, as "Ambassador Extraordinaire" to The Order of the Long Leaf Pine, the most prestigious award conferred by the Governor.

Jinx was a member of Graves Memorial Presbyterian Church in Clinton.

Those wishing to pay their respects may do so from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday at the Brooks & White Funeral Home.

Funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, June 18, at the Brooks & White Funeral Home with the Rev. John Pritchard officiating.

Memorials may be made to Graves Memorial Presbyterian Church, 100 Fayetteville Street, Clinton, NC 28328.

Condolences may be sent to www.brooksandwhite.com.