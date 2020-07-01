Vivian Lee Hobbs Gallagher

ROSEBORO — On Dec. 19, 1931, Lonnie and Azile Hobbs were blessed with their first of two children. June 26, 2020, Vivian joined her soulmate, Thomas Gallagher.

They celebrated life together for 66 years and were the proud parents of four children. Debby, eldest daughter, Bud, eldest son, Sindy, youngest daughter and Tommy, youngest son. The family kept growing to include five grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

Mrs. Marion Gainey, of Fayetteville, is mom's younger sister. And there are three nieces, Cathy, Connie, Terry and nephew Paul.

A visitation was scheduled on Tuesday, June 30 at Butler Funeral Home in Roseboro from 7 to 9 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at the home place, 2000 Hobbs Road, Roseboro at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 1. Father Joseph Dionne will officiate. The final resting place is at the Hobbs Family Cemetery adjacent to the home place.

Do not be sad, for mom is at peace in Heaven.

In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church at 104 E. John Street, Clinton, NC 28328.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro Street, Roseboro, NC.