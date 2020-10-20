1/
Wade Bass
Wade Bass

RICHMOND — Wade Bass, 89, of Richmond, VA, passed away Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 at his home.

A private graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 21, at Grandview Memorial Garden, with Rev. Clay Carter officiating.

Wade, born in 1931 in Sampson County, was the son of the late Joseph P. Bass and Sallie Bradshaw Bass. He worked as a service station attendant and farmed. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death siblings, Gurnie "Jack" Bass, Charlie H. Bass, Dewey L. Bass, Pete Bass, USAF, Prentice Pope, Joseph Bass, Danzle Mary Warwick, and Mildred Louise Merritt.

He is survived by his wife, Lola Mae Hudson Bass of the home and sister, Susan Walls of Burgaw, NC. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.crumpler-honeycutt.com.



Published in The Sampson Independent from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home
118 Fayetteville Street
Clinton, NC 28328
(910) 592-2066
