WINTERVILLE — Wade G. Dudley, 67, passed away Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020

Wade was raised in Sampson County. He received his bachelor's degree in history from East Carolina University (ECU), and worked for Procter and Gamble for 18 years before returning to ECU to complete his master's in history. Wade received his Ph.D from the University of Alabama, and had the privilege to return to ECU to teach in the ECU History Department for the last 18 years. An avid board gamer of all genres, Wade loved to paint miniature figures and then use them with tabletop games. He was honored to serve as the faculty advisor of ECU's Phi Alpha Theta history honor society for most of his teaching career, and loved hosting them in his home every year. Wade was all about family, including his dachshund family members. Dutch and Maverick will certainly miss their Daddy.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Lois Hopkins; and father, Glendon Dudley.

He is survived by his wife, Susan; sons, Bill Dudley and wife Kara of Pittsboro, and Glen Dudley of Winterville; brothers, Michael Dudley and wife Deborah and Johnny Dudley and wife Diane both of Roseboro; sisters, Lisa Royal and Lorrie Cannady both of Salemburg; and plus three grandchildren.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Wade Dudley Memorial scholarship fund thru ECU Foundation, University Advancement, 2200 S. Charles Blvd., Mail Stop 301, Greenville, NC 27858-4353

