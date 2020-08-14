1/
Wade G. Dudley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wade's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

WINTERVILLE — Wade G. Dudley, 67, passed away Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020

Wade was raised in Sampson County. He received his bachelor's degree in history from East Carolina University (ECU), and worked for Procter and Gamble for 18 years before returning to ECU to complete his master's in history. Wade received his Ph.D from the University of Alabama, and had the privilege to return to ECU to teach in the ECU History Department for the last 18 years. An avid board gamer of all genres, Wade loved to paint miniature figures and then use them with tabletop games. He was honored to serve as the faculty advisor of ECU's Phi Alpha Theta history honor society for most of his teaching career, and loved hosting them in his home every year. Wade was all about family, including his dachshund family members. Dutch and Maverick will certainly miss their Daddy.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Lois Hopkins; and father, Glendon Dudley.

He is survived by his wife, Susan; sons, Bill Dudley and wife Kara of Pittsboro, and Glen Dudley of Winterville; brothers, Michael Dudley and wife Deborah and Johnny Dudley and wife Diane both of Roseboro; sisters, Lisa Royal and Lorrie Cannady both of Salemburg; and plus three grandchildren.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Wade Dudley Memorial scholarship fund thru ECU Foundation, University Advancement, 2200 S. Charles Blvd., Mail Stop 301, Greenville, NC 27858-4353

Arrangements by Winterville Cremation & Funeral Services. Online condolences at www.wintervillefuneralcare.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sampson Independent from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved