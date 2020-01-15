Waldon "WK" Freeman

Mr. Waldon Kelly "WK" Freeman, 77, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.

A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 3934 Sunnyside School Road, Fayetteville. Officiating will be Pastor G.C. Hughes and Pastor Gary Horne. Burial will follow at George Horne Cemetery in Autryville.

The family will receive from 11 a.m. to 12:50 p.m. Friday at the church prior to the service.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Waldon Kelly Freeman, Sr. and Winsie Bryant Freeman; and his siblings, Roland and Eugene Freeman, Nila Jackson, Billy, Robert and Charles Freeman.

He worked for the Cumberland County Sheriff's Department for over 18 years.

He is survived by his loving wife, Helen Horne Freeman; children, Barbara Buie, Elizabeth Horne, Kelly Freeman and wife, Lou and Tracy Bunce & husband, Charlie; 10 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and sisters, Dorothy Bullard and husband, Jerry, Virginia Darden and husband, Bruce and Judy Darden.

Arrangements by Butler Funeral Home of Stedman.