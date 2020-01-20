Walter (W.E.) Peterson Jr.

CLINTON — Mr. Walter Elwin (W.E.) Peterson Jr. died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 in The Veterans Administration Hospital of Fayetteville.

A funeral will be held 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at Holly Grove Christian Church with the Rev. Ken Eanes officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will follow the interment in the church fellowship hall.

Walter, a native of Sampson County, was the son of the late Walter E. Peterson, Sr. and Margaret Powell Peterson. He was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn Batts Peterson and his son Maurice Peterson. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army, a Mason, a Shriner, police officer and retired corrections officer at Sampson Correctional Facility. Mr. Peterson was also a retired turkey farmer and member of Holly Grove Christian Church.

He is survived by two daughters, Kimberly P. Phipps of Clinton and Sherri P. Wynn and husband Michael of Wilmington; three grandchildren, Chandler Wynn, Michaela Wynn, and Rachel Wynn Meadows and husband Bryan of Wilmington; and three great-grandchildren, Vella, Jaxton and Cade.

The family will receive friends other times at the home. Condolences can be made to the family at www.crumpler-honeycutt.com.