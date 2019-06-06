Walter Michael Merritt, 72, of 267 Brown Chapel Road, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Rex Hospital.

Funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, June 9, at Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home with the the Rev. J. D. Tew officiating. Interment will follow in the Rowan Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. at Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home just prior to the service and at other times at the home.

Michael, born in 1946 in Sampson County, was the son of the late Walter Clifton Merritt and Edna Norris Merritt. He was an electrician with Sharon Harris Nuclear Plant.

Survivors include son, Ashley Merritt (Amy); stepsons, Cliff Thornton and Terrence Thornton; step-grandson, Sawyer Nazworth; step-granddaughter, Micaelah Matthis; sister, Deborah Merritt Segal (Alan); nephew, Jordan Segal (Serena); great-nieces; Imogen Segal; and aunt, Dorothy McLellan.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the , 2202 Wrightsville Ave, Suite 111, Wilmington, NC 28403.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.crumpler-honeycutt.com.

Arrangements are by Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home, 118 Fayetteville St., Clinton, NC 28328.