Walter "W.P." Collins Jr.

CLINTON — Walter Percy "W.P." Collins Jr., 79, of 477 Byrd Yancey Bass Road, died Sunday, March 8, 2020 at MUSC in Lancaster, S.C.

A funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, at Rowan Baptist Church, with the Rev. Clay Carter and the Rev. Mike Shook officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church just before the service from 12-12:45 p.m. and at other times at the home.

W. P., born in 1940, was the son of the late Walter Percy Collins and Sudie Mae Cook Collins. He was an auto mechanic and was a member of Rowan Baptist Church. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by sisters, Jane Haven Tisdale and Dorothy Collins Smith.

An avid outdoorsman, W.P. enjoyed many happy years of hunting, fishing, and camping. He loved a summer's day or evening on a pond or lake and enjoyed the fellowship that all of these activities brought. In his later years, he loved telling jokes even if he told the same ones to the same people over and over.

Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Joyce Bass Collins, son, Walt Collins and wife Ashley of S.C., and grandchildren, Jack, Abby, Caroline and Ellie Collins.

The family is grateful for care received in the last several weeks by the medical staff at MUSC Health: Lancaster Medical Center. Special thank you for their care and assistance in the final weeks to Billy and Peggy Cottle and special friend and caregiver Linda Moore. Also sincere appreciation is expressed to friends of the family at USC Lancaster and Rowan Church for their many expressions of love. The family is grateful for all of the calls, cards, texts, and other expressions of care and kindness in recent days.

Memorials may be made to The Collins Family Endowed Scholarship Fund for Travel Study, @ USC Lancaster c/o Educational Foundation of USC Lancaster, P.O. Box 889, Lancaster, S.C. 29721. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.crumpler-honeycutt.com.

Arrangements are by Crumpler-Honeycutt, 118 Fayetteville St., Clinton, N.C. 28328.