CLINTON — Mr. Walter "Anthony" Turlington, 83, of 2920 Isaac Weeks Road, passed away Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020.

Funeral Services will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, at the Royal-Hall Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Bryan Strickland officiating. Burial will follow in the Clinton Cemetery.

Born on March 1, 1937 in Wayne County, Anthony was the son of the late Walter Clark and Lela Elizabeth Creel Turlington and widow to Vernie Mae Jones Turlington. He was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force and a member of Grace United Methodist Church. He retired from Lundy's Packing Co. after being a truck driver for twenty-five years and a Charter Member of the Clinton-Sampson Rescue Squad. He also worked with the NC Dept. of Agriculture at the NCSU Horticultural Crops Research Station located on Hwy. 403, retiring in 2000. After retirement, he never stopped working, and always had a project going on. His favorite pastime was tinkering in his shop out-back, where he spent countless hours fixing lawnmowers for his friends and family. Mr. Turlington was a hard-working, simple man who had a heart of gold and would do anything to make his family and friends feel loved. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He is survived by his son, Mark Turlington and wife, Vickie of Clinton; his three grandchildren, Krystin, Kameron and Kara Turlington; and a brother, Victor Turlington and wife, Becky of Spring Lake.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, beginning at 3 p.m. Tuesday, and other times at his home.

Royal-Hall is honored to serve the Turlington family.