Walton Sessoms

ROSEBORO — Mr. Walton Sessoms, 90, of 2974 Old Mintz Hwy., passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020 at The Magnolia Assisted Living in Clinton.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday, July 1, at 11 a.m. at Pleasant Union Baptist Church Cemetery, 2300 Pleasant Union Road, Roseboro, with the Rev. Bryan Strickland officiating.

Born Jan. 18, 1930 in Sampson County, Walton was the son of the late Lonnie and Pearl Brock Sessoms and the widower of Annie Lee Sessoms. Walton loved life, his family and hard work. His passion was being on the road. He drove a Peterbuilt transfer-truck for 67 years, owning his own trucking company.

Walton is survived by two daughters: Fran Sessoms Matthis and husband, Ashley of Clinton; and Vicky Sessoms Hamm and husband, Ronnie of Autryville; his son, Ricky Sessoms of Roseboro; his son-in-law, Terry Autry of Roseboro; nine grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. He also had four-legged family members: Pee Wee, Mattie and Fuzzy.

In addition to his parents and wife, Walton was preceded in death by three of his daughters, Becky Sessoms, Barbara Sessoms Williams and Betty Autry; and son-in-law, Larry Williams.

The family would like to thank the staff of Magnolia Assisted Living Center for their kindness and compassionate care.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Sampson County SPCA by mailing donations to 435 Rowan Road, Clinton, N.C. 28328. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.royalhallfuneralhome.com.

Royal-Hall is honored to serve the Sessoms family.