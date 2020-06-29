Walton Sessoms
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Walton's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Walton Sessoms

ROSEBORO — Mr. Walton Sessoms, 90, of 2974 Old Mintz Hwy., passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020 at The Magnolia Assisted Living in Clinton.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday, July 1, at 11 a.m. at Pleasant Union Baptist Church Cemetery, 2300 Pleasant Union Road, Roseboro, with the Rev. Bryan Strickland officiating.

Born Jan. 18, 1930 in Sampson County, Walton was the son of the late Lonnie and Pearl Brock Sessoms and the widower of Annie Lee Sessoms. Walton loved life, his family and hard work. His passion was being on the road. He drove a Peterbuilt transfer-truck for 67 years, owning his own trucking company.

Walton is survived by two daughters: Fran Sessoms Matthis and husband, Ashley of Clinton; and Vicky Sessoms Hamm and husband, Ronnie of Autryville; his son, Ricky Sessoms of Roseboro; his son-in-law, Terry Autry of Roseboro; nine grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. He also had four-legged family members: Pee Wee, Mattie and Fuzzy.

In addition to his parents and wife, Walton was preceded in death by three of his daughters, Becky Sessoms, Barbara Sessoms Williams and Betty Autry; and son-in-law, Larry Williams.

The family would like to thank the staff of Magnolia Assisted Living Center for their kindness and compassionate care.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Sampson County SPCA by mailing donations to 435 Rowan Road, Clinton, N.C. 28328. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.royalhallfuneralhome.com.

Royal-Hall is honored to serve the Sessoms family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sampson Independent from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Royal Hall Funeral Home
301 McKoy St.
Clinton, NC 28328
(910) 592-4127
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved