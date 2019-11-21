Wanda Ezzell Byrd

Service Information
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Neck Chapel
1264 Great Neck Rd N
Virginia Beach, VA
23454
(757)-496-9727
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Service
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
1:30 PM
Obituary
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Wanda Ezzell Byrd, 81, of Virginia Beach, Va., left to be with the Lord on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019.

She was born Nov. 3, 1938 to the late Manley and Kathleen Ezzell of Clinton NC. She was an active member of Light of Hope United Methodist Church formerly known as Princess Anne United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard M. Byrd Jr., and her son, Richard (Ricky) Byrd. She is survived by her daughter, Sheri Andrews of Virginia Beach; three grandsons, and two great-grandsons. Wanda LOVED spending time with her 'grands' they brought so much joy and laughter to her life. She was loved by many and will be greatly missed.

The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home Great Neck Chapel, at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24. The service will follow in the funeral home chapel at 1:30 p.m. followed by the burial in the Princess Anne Memorial Gardens on Great Neck Road, Virginia Beach, Va.

Memorial Donations can be made in Memory of Wanda Byrd to Light of Hope United Methodist Church in Virginia Beach, Va.


Published in The Sampson Independent from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019
