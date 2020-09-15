1/1
Wanda Joyce Brewer Bass
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wanda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Wanda Joyce Brewer Bass

Clinton — Wanda Joyce Brewer Bass, 88, of 6141 Keener Road, passed away Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 at Wayne Memorial Hospital.

A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 16, at Keener United Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Leanne Calhoun officiating. The family will be receiving friends following the service.

Joyce, born in 1932, was the daughter of the late Lloyd Lafayette Brewer and Canniebell Thornton Brewer. She was a homemaker and a member of Keener United Methodist Church. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Marion Glynn Bass, son, Gary Wayne Bass, and siblings, Bradford Brewer, Ernest Brewer, Ledell Brewer, Jack Brewer, Billy Brewer, Thurman Brewer, Mattie Brewer, Lorraine Brewer, Judy Brewer and Faye Thonrton.

Survivors include; son, Richard Glenn Bass (Kathy); daughter, Shelia Steed (Anthony); daughter-in-law, Denise Bass; grandchildren, Emily Mason, Michael Bass, Carrie Lane, Kevin Bass, Ashley Szulak, and Morgan Steed; seven great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.crumpler-honeycutt.com.

Memorials may be made to Keener United Methodist Church, c/o Ann Hobbs, 4570 Hobbton Hwy, Clinton, NC 28328.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sampson Independent from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Keener United Methodist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home
118 Fayetteville Street
Clinton, NC 28328
(910) 592-2066
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved