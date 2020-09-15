Wanda Joyce Brewer Bass

Clinton — Wanda Joyce Brewer Bass, 88, of 6141 Keener Road, passed away Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 at Wayne Memorial Hospital.

A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 16, at Keener United Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Leanne Calhoun officiating. The family will be receiving friends following the service.

Joyce, born in 1932, was the daughter of the late Lloyd Lafayette Brewer and Canniebell Thornton Brewer. She was a homemaker and a member of Keener United Methodist Church. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Marion Glynn Bass, son, Gary Wayne Bass, and siblings, Bradford Brewer, Ernest Brewer, Ledell Brewer, Jack Brewer, Billy Brewer, Thurman Brewer, Mattie Brewer, Lorraine Brewer, Judy Brewer and Faye Thonrton.

Survivors include; son, Richard Glenn Bass (Kathy); daughter, Shelia Steed (Anthony); daughter-in-law, Denise Bass; grandchildren, Emily Mason, Michael Bass, Carrie Lane, Kevin Bass, Ashley Szulak, and Morgan Steed; seven great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.crumpler-honeycutt.com.

Memorials may be made to Keener United Methodist Church, c/o Ann Hobbs, 4570 Hobbton Hwy, Clinton, NC 28328.