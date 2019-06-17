Wayne Autry

CLINTON — Mr. Wayne Autry, 75, of Clinton, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Sampson Regional Medical Center.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 20, at Sharon Pentecostal Holiness Church, 2137 Odom Road, Clinton, with the Rev. Paul Jackson, the Rev. Mike Carter and the Rev. Roy Hilburn officiating. Burial will follow at Ed Autry Cemetery with the Rev. Michael Oliver officiating.

Mr. Autry was a native of Sampson County, the son of Rommey and Eva Faircloth Autry. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Judy Houston. He was a retired supervisor for Roseboro Spinning Mill and Lundy Packing Company.

He loved his family and grandchildren and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was also a member of Sharon Pentecostal Holiness Church and a former deacon.

He is survived by his wife, Diana Autry; daughter, Jane Autry Vann and husband, Ed of Autryville; four grandchildren, Joshua Vann of Lillington, Kimberly Vann Cox and husband, Tyler of Clinton, and Emily Vann and Sarah Vann, both of Autryville, one great-grandchild, Ryleigh Cox of Clinton; and one sister, Frankie Hall and husband, Danny of Southport.

The family will receive friends from 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, at Butler Funeral Home in Roseboro and at other times at 4669 Mt. Moriah Church Road, Clinton, N.C. 28328.

Butler Funeral Home of Roseboro is serving the family.