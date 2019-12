Weldon Davis

HOPE MILLS — Weldon Jay Davis, 39, of 3184 Big Pine Drive, passed away on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019.

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4, at Crystal Spring Chapel, 1465 Crystal Spring Road, Fayetteville, with Pastor Bruce Sugg officiating. Burial will follow in the Harnett Memorial Park in Lillington, N.C.

Online condolences can be made at: hopevalleyfuneralservice.com.

