Dr. Wendell Dalton Wells, III

WEST END — Dr. Wendell Dalton Wells, III, MD, 74, of West End, North Carolina completed his earthly course and peacefully transitioned on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 at First Health Moore Regional Hospital, Pinehurst, NC with his beloved wife, Anne, loving daughter, Nikki, devoted sister, Cynthia and nephew, George at his side.

A private funeral service for the immediate family was on Friday, Aug. 28, 2 p.m., St. James Catholic Church, 1018 West Hamlet Avenue, Hamlet, NC. Interment with military honors will be at Richmond County Memorial Park Cemetery, 1717 East Broad Avenue, Rockingham, NC.

The public viewing and family visitation was on Thursday, August 27, from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. and viewing on Friday, Aug. 12, from 10 a.m. until 12 pm. at Smith's Funeral Home, 604 Salisbury Street, Wadesboro, NC.