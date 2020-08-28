1/1
Dr. Wendell Dalton Wells III
Dr. Wendell Dalton Wells, III

WEST END — Dr. Wendell Dalton Wells, III, MD, 74, of West End, North Carolina completed his earthly course and peacefully transitioned on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 at First Health Moore Regional Hospital, Pinehurst, NC with his beloved wife, Anne, loving daughter, Nikki, devoted sister, Cynthia and nephew, George at his side.

A private funeral service for the immediate family was on Friday, Aug. 28, 2 p.m., St. James Catholic Church, 1018 West Hamlet Avenue, Hamlet, NC. Interment with military honors will be at Richmond County Memorial Park Cemetery, 1717 East Broad Avenue, Rockingham, NC.

The public viewing and family visitation was on Thursday, August 27, from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. and viewing on Friday, Aug. 12, from 10 a.m. until 12 pm. at Smith's Funeral Home, 604 Salisbury Street, Wadesboro, NC.



Published in The Sampson Independent from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Viewing
05:30 - 07:00 PM
Smith Funeral Home
AUG
28
Viewing
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Smith Funeral Home
AUG
28
Funeral service
02:00 PM
St. James Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Smith Funeral Home
604 Salisbury Rd
Wadesboro, NC 28170
(704) 694-4121
Memories & Condolences

August 28, 2020
In memory of a wonderful man who will be love and missed always. Our sincere Condolences are with the family, may you have peace...
James & Pat Smith
Family
August 28, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Ms. Vernell Davis Riggins
Friend
August 28, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Ms. Vernell Davis Riggins
Friend
August 28, 2020
Dr. Wells was a Warrior in the Long Struggle to dismantle racism. I wish we could have spent more time together, two old warriors sitting on our rocking chairs, commenting on the ironies of this age of reckoning together. Our Love to Ann and the family.
Al McSurely & O'Linda Watkins McSurely
Friend
August 28, 2020
Wendell was a great friend. We met at Dudley High School in 1959 and stayed friends until now. Great warrior and great doctor.
Hubert Wagstaff
Friend
August 27, 2020
Please accept my condolences
Sally Stanback
Acquaintance
August 27, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Richard Barber
Acquaintance
August 27, 2020
He was a very nice man and a very god doctor.He will be missed.
Jeannette Heaton
Acquaintance
August 27, 2020
I remember working with Dr. Wells at Anson. Such an amazing doctor.
Beth Oakley Pearce
August 27, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Nikki, May you and your family find comfort at this time of loss, He is not sick any longer, healed in Jesus name. God bless you all, sincerely a friend, owner/ operator Hamlet Florist and gifts, Main st, Hamlet.
Carolyn Blue
Acquaintance
August 26, 2020
Doc was an amazing guy. We will miss his genuine smile and great sense of humor. May He Rest In Peace
Dot Bynum
Friend
August 26, 2020
Dr. Wells was and will always be a man of great value, respect, honesty and feelings for all that he came in contact with. He will be greatly missed. But he has gone to a better place. A place fit for a king. To the Wells family Elaine, Whitney and DJ love all of you so much
Elaine little Becton
Friend
August 26, 2020
Doc you will be missed. Your kind smile and personality will always be a part of a memory of you. Nikki and family we love all of you and will always be here for you. Just a call away❤
Yvonne Spencer Robinson
Family
August 26, 2020
My condolences to the family.
Mary Mcmillian
Acquaintance
August 26, 2020
Sending our love and prayers during your time of bereavement...
Beverly Baird Snipes and Family
Family
August 26, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
evelyn mccormick
Family
August 26, 2020
Sorry to hear this..Prayers for family!!
Jan Stevens
