Wilbert Graham Norris

CLINTON — Mr. Wilbert Graham Norris, 80, of 303 4th St., passed away at his home Monday, Aug. 17, 2020 with his family by his side.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday, Aug. 19, at 2 p.m. in the Garland Cemetery with Pastor Tom Wagoner officiating.

Born in 1940 in Sampson County, Wilbert was the son of the late Ned Lawrence and Geneva Hudson Norris and retired from Turlington Lumber Company. Wilbert loved his family and also loved to fish and grow watermelons on his farm in Garland. He also loved his two, four legged friends, Eddie and Baby.

Wilbert is survived by his wife of 58 years, Barbara Carter Norris of the home; daughter, Brenda Norris Warren and husband, Gary of Sneads Ferry; three sisters, Dorothy Norris Bordeaux of Clinton, Lillie Norris Biegler and Queen Norris Clark both of Garland; two brothers, Coleman Norris of Garland and Jarvis Norris of Burlington; two grandchildren, Steven Warren and wife, Carrie and Adam Warren and wife, Carla Brooke and his three great-grandchildren, Millie Elizabeth Warren, Maxton Eric Warren and Hadley Edwards Warren.

Wilbert was preceded in death by his son, Eddie Graham Norris; sister, Velma Bullard; and his four brothers, Lawrence, Coy, Gordon and Leon Norris.

