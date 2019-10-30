Willa House

CLINTON — Mrs. Willa Dean Dixon House, 92, died Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 at her home.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Royal-Hall Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Ray Ammons officiating. Burial will be held privately in the Clinton Cemetery.

Willa Dean was born in 1927 in Sampson County and was the daughter of the late Walter Herman and Ione Stephenson Dixon and widow of Lennie House. She was a member of the First Baptist Church and retired owner & operator of Willa's Antiques & Interiors. She had a passion for antigues and art, and was an outstanding artist, painting several pieces of art which will be treasured by her family for years to come.

She is survived by her daughter, Beverly H. Traywick of Southern Pines. Son, James Robert "Bob" House II of Clinton; sister, Julia Dixon Johnson of Benson; three grandchildren: Edwin E. Butler III, Rebekah Gordon, James Robert House III; two great-grandchildren, Greg Gordon and Ella Gordon; and a niece, Wendy Thornton of Raleigh.

The family wishes to thank Willa Dean's caregiver, Amanda Sessoms for her compassionate love and care during this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 408 College St., Clinton, N.C. 28328. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.royalhallfuneralhome.com.

Royal-Hall is honored to serve the House family.