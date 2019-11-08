Willa Gene Jones Brayboy

CLINTON — Willa Gene Jones Brayboy, 80, of 5780 N US 421, passed away at her home Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019.

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 10 at Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home with Rev. James Brewington, Rev. Glenn Vann and Evangelist Laura Brewington officiating. Interment will follow at Grandview Memorial Garden. The family will receive friends one hour before the service at the funeral home.

Willa, born in 1939 in Sampson County, was the daughter of the late Roy Winston Jones and Stacy Louise Chavis Jones. She was a member of East Carolina Free Will Holiness Church and worked for Tar Hill Turkey Hatchery as an egg processor. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edison Brayboy.

Survivors include; daughter, Patricia Brayboy of the home; sons, Jerry Winston Brayboy and Timmy Brayboy; nine grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; and five great-great grandchildren. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.crumpler-honeycutt.com.