NEWTON GROVE — Ms. Willa Grey Warren Booth, 94, of Newton Grove passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Rolling Ridge Assisted Living, Newton Grove.

Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Oak Grove OFWB Church, Newton Grove. The family will receive family and friends from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the funeral service and other times at the home of Bruce and Patsy Warren, 1292 Warren Mill Road, Newton Grove. Officiating will be the Rev. Corky Herring. Ms. Willa will be laid to rest in the Warren - Oak Grove Cemetery, Newton Grove.

Left to cherish her memories are her daughter-in-law, Pam Booth of Clinton; grandchildren, Matthew Booth and Kirsten Booth; great grandchildren, Warren Naylor and Mason Booth; sisters, Shirley Tart of Newton Grove, Ida Ray Eldridge and husband Dillon of Newton Grove and LaRue Smith and husband Wayne of Dunn; brothers, Bruce Warren and wife Patsy of Newton Grove and Larry Warren and wife Faye of Garner; sister-in-law, Gail Herring Warren. Also, left to cherish her memories are numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ira M. and Arie L. Warren; son, Teddy Booth; brothers, Alvin, I.G., Harper and Bobby Warren; sisters, Hilda Warren and Dorothy Holbrook.

Memorials may be made to Oak Grove OFWB Church in her honor.

The family wishes to extend special thanks to the staff of Rolling Ridge Assisted living for their kind and contentious care.

