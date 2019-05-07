Mrs. Willar Dean Lockamy Jordan, of 2450 N US Hwy 421, Clinton, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019.

A graveside service will be held Thursday, May 9, at 2 p.m. at Grandview Memorial Park with Jeff Byrd officiating.

Born on November 6, 1931 in Sampson County, Willar Dean was the daughter of the late Robert C. and Minnie Lee Dixon Lockamy and was the widow of the late Thomas Best Jordan.

She is survived by her daughter Belinda Lee Jordan of Clinton; son, William Glenn Jordan and wife, Jackie of Clinton; four grandchildren, Dylan Jordan, Garrett Jordan, Stacy Jordan and Dana Jordan Jones and husband, Jeff; and one great-granddaughter, Jayna M. Jones.

In addition to her parents and husband, Willar Dean was preceded in death by her brother, Sam Lockamy; son, Ronnie Best Jordan; and three grandsons, Maurice Lee, Little Son and Chad Best Jordan.

The family will receive friends following the Graveside service at the Cemetery and other times at the home of her son, Glenn Jordan, 301 Beaver Dam Road, Clinton, NC.

