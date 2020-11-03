1/1
William Arnold Johnson Sr.
William Arnold Johnson, Sr.

CLINTON — William Arnold Johnson, Sr., 81, of 203 Fairview St., passed away, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 at Sampson Regional Medical Center.

Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 3 at Trinity United Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Tim Ameen officiating. Family will receive friends immediately following the service.

William, born in Sampson County in 1939, was the son of the late Manley James Johnson and Bettie Ruth Merritt Johnson. He was a truck driver with the lumber industry and a member of Trinity Methodist Church.

Survivors include; wife of 47 years, Genell D. Johnson; sons, William Johnson Jr. and wife Annette and Jim Johnson and wife Jan; grandsons, James Johnson, Collin Johnson and wife Callie, and Austin Johnson; granddaughter, Marlee Johnson; four great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild; and his faithful four-legged companion, Hannah. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.crumpler-honeycutt.com.

Memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 1690 Trinity Church Road, Magnolia, NC 28453.

Arrangements are by Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home, 118 Fayetteville St., Clinton, NC 28328.



Published in The Sampson Independent from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home
118 Fayetteville Street
Clinton, NC 28328
(910) 592-2066
