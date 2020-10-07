1/1
William Ashley Thornton
William Thornton

RALEIGH — Mr. William Ashley Thornton, 50, formerly of Newton Grove, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020 in Wayne Memorial Hospital, Goldsboro. The family will hold a private family memorial service.

Left to cherish his memories are his parents, Ellis and Pat Thornton of Newton Grove; sister, Heather T. Horne and husband Daniel of Madison; nephew, Drew Horne and niece, Emily Horne.

He also leaves to cherish his memory many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.

Online condolences may be made at www.westanddunn.com

Services have been entrusted to West and Dunn Funeral Homes, Newton Grove, NC.



Published in The Sampson Independent from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
