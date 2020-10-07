William Thornton

RALEIGH — Mr. William Ashley Thornton, 50, formerly of Newton Grove, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020 in Wayne Memorial Hospital, Goldsboro. The family will hold a private family memorial service.

Left to cherish his memories are his parents, Ellis and Pat Thornton of Newton Grove; sister, Heather T. Horne and husband Daniel of Madison; nephew, Drew Horne and niece, Emily Horne.

He also leaves to cherish his memory many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.

