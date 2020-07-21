Rev. William Banard ("W.B.") Shipp

CLINTON — Rev. William Banard ("W.B.") Shipp, 84, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Mary Gran Nursing Center, Clinton.

A funeral will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, July 24 at Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home, 118 Fayetteville St., Clinton with Rev. Tim Ameen and Rev. Vernon Braswell officiating. Interment will follow in the Grandview Memorial Park, 2809 N. US 421, Clinton. The family requests wearing of masks and practicing social distancing.

Rev. Shipp truly loved his family, his church, and his community. His favorite retirement activities were being a grandfather and great-grandfather, teaching Sunday School and volunteering in the prison ministry at Immanuel Baptist Church, and rooting for the UNC Tarheels in basketball. He cared faithfully for his wife, Joyce, for many years.

Born in 1935 in Sampson County, he was the son of the late Rory Banard and Addie Mae Shipp. William worked with Farmers Exchange (FCX) in Clinton before attending Southeastern Theological Seminary at Wake Forest and entering full-time ministry. He never forgot any friends made along the way and never turned down a request to preach. He excelled in sports in high school and was an avid sports fan throughout his life. His devotion to youth ministry, sense of humor, and love for all will be deeply missed.

William is preceded in death by his parents, Rory Banard Shipp and Addie Mae Gautier Shipp; his sisters Virginia Bailey, Mildred Rich, and Geraldine Armistead; and his granddaughter, Jaime Shipp Stallings.

Survivors include: his wife of 62 years, Joyce King Shipp; son, William Glenn Shipp (Glenn); daughter, Brenda Shipp Stallings and husband, Ray; daughter, Phyllis Jean Shipp Hedrick and husband, James (Jim); grandchildren, Somer Shipp Powell, Erin Stallings Ruppe and husband John Paul Ruppe IV, Joan and Joshua Hedrick; great-grandchildren, Hayden Lyn Stallings; Abigail and Aubrey Ruppe; numerous nieces and nephews and many beloved former congregants.

Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to Immanuel Baptist Church, 1017 Sunset Ave, Clinton, NC 28328, (910) 592-3854.