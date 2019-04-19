William C. Street

SNOW HILL, NC — Rev. William Clarence Street, 69, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Castle Creek Assisted Living in Castle Hayne.

The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday, April 22, at Zoar Pentecostal Free Will Baptist Church, 740 Zoar Church Road, Salemburg, with Pastor Kelvin Blackman officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2-2:50 p.m. on Monday prior to the funeral service.

He was born Dec. 31, 1949 in Sampson County and was the son of the late Adolphus Holmes Street Sr. and Trecia Evelyn Naylor Street. He was an Army veteran having served in the Vietnam War and was a Gospel minister serving in the Pentecostal Free Will Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce Hill Street; one son, Anthony "Tony" Wayne Street of Supply; one step-daughter, Elaine and husband Ralph Harrison of Ayden; one sister, Deborah S. and husband Millard Owen of Clinton; two brothers, Dolphus Kendall Street of Fayetteville and Adolphus Holmes Street, Jr. and wife Sherry of Rock Hill, SC; two grandchildren, Kara Hale of Wilmington, Emily H. and husband Chris Templeton of Greenville; two great-grandchildren; and his beloved nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the staff of Castle Creek Memory Care and the Amedisys Hospice for the special care given to their loved one.

Butler Funeral Home of Roseboro is serving the family.