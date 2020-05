Or Copy this URL to Share

William DeVone CLINTON — William DeVone, 77, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at his home. A walk through will be held on Tuesday, May 5, from 1-5 p.m. Family will not be present. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 6, at Clinton City Cemetery. Hope Valley Hawkins is honored to serve the DeVone family.



