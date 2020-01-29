William "Doug" Godwin

CLINTON — Mr. William Douglas "Doug" Godwin, age 60, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 at Mary Gran Nursing Center, Clinton.

His memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, at Mary's Chapel Baptist Church, Clinton. Officiating will be the Rev. C.H. Lee. The family will receive family and friends following the memorial service.

Left to cherish his memories are his mother, Helen H. Godwin of the home; sister, Bonnie King and husband Roy of Newton Grove; brother-in-law, Jeff Nanagas of Clayton; nephews, Justin Nanagas and Sean Nanagas; and nieces, Cassidy King and Ashlyn King.

He was preceded in death by his father, Bertus Godwin and sister, Sharon Nanagas

Memorials may be made to: Mary's Chapel Baptist Church, 2230 Keener Road, Clinton, N.C. 28328

Online condolences may be made at www.westanddunn.com.

Services have been entrusted to West & Dunn Funeral Homes, Inc., Newton Grove, N.C.