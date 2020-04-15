William Edward Autry (1932 - 2020)
Service Information
Butler Funeral Home
401 W Roseboro St
Roseboro, NC
28382
(910)-525-5138
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Halls United Methodist Church Cemetery
Minnie Hall Road
Autryville, NC
Obituary
William Autry

AUTRYVILLE — Mr. William Edward Autry, 87, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Sampson Regional Medical Center.

He was born on July 20, 1932 in Sampson County to William Butler and Bettie Florence Capps Autry. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Isaac Lamar Autry; and brother, Robert Eugene Autry. He worked as a swine farmer.

He is survived by his wife, Avis Autry of the home; daughter, Pamela Page of Wilmington; sister, Betty Boutin of Salemburg; grandchildren, Crystal Richmond of Wilmington, Heather Clapper of Autryville; and great-grandchildren, Tyler Richmond, McKayla Richmond, Shawn Richmond, Madilynn Richmond, Sarah Delgado-Leon.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 17, at Halls United Methodist Church Cemetery, Minnie Hall Road, Autryville, with the Rev. Andy Wood officiating.

Butler Funeral Home of Roseboro is serving the family.
Published in The Sampson Independent from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020
