William H. Burney

IVANHOE — Deacon William Henry Burney, 87, of Ivanhoe, N.C., passed away on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at his home.

He is survived by his wife, Mrs. Hazel P. Burney of the home; his daughter, Cynthia Burney of Baltimore, Md.; his son, William J. Burney (Brenda), of Columbia, S.C.; granddaughter, Maya Burney of Knightdale, N.C.; sister, Tillie Faulk of Delaware; and his brother, Joseph Morgan, of Toledo, Ohio.

A visitation and viewing will be 11:30 a.m. until 12:50 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church, Ivanhoe, N.C., prior to the 1 p.m. funeral and after the funeral.

Interment will follow at Pilgrim Rest Church Cemetery.

Service by Dunn Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., Burgaw, N.C.