Deacon William Henry Burney

Guest Book
  • "May our condolences bring you comfort and may our prayers..."
    - Robert Herring
  • "We were saddened to hear of the passing of Uncle Henry. Our..."
    - Erick and LaToya Pryor
  • "It was a privilege to meet and get to know Mr. Burney over..."
    - Mark and Janet Hosey
  • " Uncle Henry will be missed .He would always extend a..."
    - Sandra & Frankie Rothwell
  • "Our dear Uncle Henry will be greatly missed and his passing..."
    - Pat Smith
Service Information
Dunn Funeral Home and Cremation Services, INC - Burgaw
810 W Wilmington Street
Burgaw, NC
28425
(910)-259-9400
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:30 AM - 12:45 PM
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church
9364 Wildcat Road
Ivanhoe, NC
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
1:00 PM
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church
9364 Wildcat Road
Ivanhoe, NC
Obituary
William H. Burney

IVANHOE — Deacon William Henry Burney, 87, of Ivanhoe, N.C., passed away on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at his home.

He is survived by his wife, Mrs. Hazel P. Burney of the home; his daughter, Cynthia Burney of Baltimore, Md.; his son, William J. Burney (Brenda), of Columbia, S.C.; granddaughter, Maya Burney of Knightdale, N.C.; sister, Tillie Faulk of Delaware; and his brother, Joseph Morgan, of Toledo, Ohio.

A visitation and viewing will be 11:30 a.m. until 12:50 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church, Ivanhoe, N.C., prior to the 1 p.m. funeral and after the funeral.

Interment will follow at Pilgrim Rest Church Cemetery.

Service by Dunn Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., Burgaw, N.C.
Published in The Sampson Independent from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020
