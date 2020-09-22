1/1
CLINTON — William Horace King, 74, of 8400 Keener Road, passed away Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 at his home.

A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 22 at Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home, with Rev. Chubby Rieber officiating. The family will receive friends immediately after the memorial service at the funeral home and at other times at the home of his brother, Ronnie, at 5630 Hobbton Hwy., Clinton.

Horace, born in 1946 in Sampson County, was the son of the late Carl Emerson King and Lucy Muriel Gilbert King. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Sandra Young. He was a truck driver and retired from Murphy Brown.

Survivors include: son, Chris Thornton (Amy) of Clinton; grandsons, Preston and Caleb; sister, Pheobia Hinson of Newport News, VA; brothers, C. E. King (Paulette), Frankie King (Theresa), and Ronnie King (Mary) all of Clinton; special nephew and niece, Travis King (Chelsea) and Amber King and fiancé Tyler; numerous nieces and nephews; three very special great nieces and nephews; and an abundance of friends.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.crumpler-honeycutt.com



Published in The Sampson Independent from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home
118 Fayetteville Street
Clinton, NC 28328
(910) 592-2066
