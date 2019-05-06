William Keith Naylor

CLINTON — William Keith Naylor, 61, of 781 Honeycutt Road, passed away peacefully at his home Saturday, May 4, 2019, surrounded by family.

Funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, at Hickory Grove Baptist Church with the Rev. Matthew Creech, the Rev. Chris Butler and the Rev. Paul Honeycutt officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with Masonic Rites. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Monday, May 6, at Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home and at other times at the home.

Keith, born Oct. 31, 1957 in Dover, Del., was the son of Grady Elmon Naylor and Berneice Matthews Naylor. He was a farmer, a retired member of the Herring Fire Department with 20 years' service, a past Master of Coharie Lodge #379 Salemburg. He was an honorary member of Hiram Lodge #98 and Mingo Lodge #206. He was a member of the Sampson County Shrine Club and Sampson County Roadsters. Keith was a member of Hickory Grove Baptist Church where he was an ordained Deacon for over 30 years.

Survivors include: wife of 40 years, Barbara Lou Simmons Naylor; daughter, Amy Leah Naylor; parents, Grady Elmon Naylor and Berneice Matthews Naylor; brother, Ricky E. Naylor (Cynthia); sister, Connie Naylor Smith (Eddie); special friends, Ronnie and Pam Hedgepeth; sister-in-law, Sherry Fann (Keith), brother-in-law, Rexton Simmons (Linda); nine nieces and nephews; and five great-nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Shriner's Transportation Fund, P.O. Box 12829, New Bern, N.C. 28561 or to Hickory Grove Baptist Church, 11341 N U.S. Hwy. 421, Clinton, N.C. 28328.

