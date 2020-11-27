DUNN — Mr. William "Nick" Nicholas Barefoot, 76, of Dunn, passed away at Wake Med on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020.

Mr. Barefoot's Graveside Service was held Friday, Nov. 27, at Unity Presbyterian Church Cemetery. The Rev. Cathy Mooney officiated the service.

Mr. Barefoot is survived by his wife, Ann J. Barefoot; children, Carmie Heritage and husband Tommy of Newton Grove, Gayle Hobbs and husband Josh of Newton Grove, Andy Barefoot and wife Lisa of Kinston; grandchildren, Ryan, Reid and Drew Barefoot, Caroline, Charlotte and Nicholas Heritage, Gaines Hobbs; great-granddaughter, Scarlett Barefoot; sister, Betty B. Eldridge of Newton Grove, Nephew, Robert Eldridge of Newton Grove; great-nephews, Timothy and Frankie Eldridge.

Mr. Barefoot is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Bessie Barefoot. Memorials may be made to Unity Presbyterian Church. 1151 NC Hwy. 50 South, Newton Grove, NC 28366. Online condolences may be made to www.westanddunn.com

