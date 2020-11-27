1/1
William Nicholas "Nick" Barefoot
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

DUNN — Mr. William "Nick" Nicholas Barefoot, 76, of Dunn, passed away at Wake Med on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020.

Mr. Barefoot's Graveside Service was held Friday, Nov. 27, at Unity Presbyterian Church Cemetery. The Rev. Cathy Mooney officiated the service.

Mr. Barefoot is survived by his wife, Ann J. Barefoot; children, Carmie Heritage and husband Tommy of Newton Grove, Gayle Hobbs and husband Josh of Newton Grove, Andy Barefoot and wife Lisa of Kinston; grandchildren, Ryan, Reid and Drew Barefoot, Caroline, Charlotte and Nicholas Heritage, Gaines Hobbs; great-granddaughter, Scarlett Barefoot; sister, Betty B. Eldridge of Newton Grove, Nephew, Robert Eldridge of Newton Grove; great-nephews, Timothy and Frankie Eldridge.

Mr. Barefoot is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Bessie Barefoot. Memorials may be made to Unity Presbyterian Church. 1151 NC Hwy. 50 South, Newton Grove, NC 28366. Online condolences may be made to www.westanddunn.com

Services have been entrusted to West and Dunn Funeral Home of Newton Grove.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sampson Independent from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
West and Dunn Funeral Home
503 Raleigh Street
Newton Grove, NC 28366
(910) 594-1004
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved