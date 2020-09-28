1/1
William Robert Jackson
William Robert Jackson

CLINTON — William Robert Jackson, 82, of 597 Tyndall Grove Road, passed away at his home on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020.

A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 30, at Spell-Tyndall Cemetery on Tyndall Grove Road, Clinton.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, Sept. 30, prior to the service from 12-2:30 p.m. at Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation, 1246 Hobbton Hwy., Clinton, NC.

William leaves to cherish his memories: daughter, Barbara Blackburn and husband Timothy of Clinton; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and special friend Elsie Strickland of Roseboro.

Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service is honored to serve the Jackson family.



Published in The Sampson Independent from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
