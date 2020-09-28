William Robert Jackson

CLINTON — William Robert Jackson, 82, of 597 Tyndall Grove Road, passed away at his home on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020.

A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 30, at Spell-Tyndall Cemetery on Tyndall Grove Road, Clinton.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, Sept. 30, prior to the service from 12-2:30 p.m. at Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation, 1246 Hobbton Hwy., Clinton, NC.

William leaves to cherish his memories: daughter, Barbara Blackburn and husband Timothy of Clinton; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and special friend Elsie Strickland of Roseboro.

