William S. Gabbard

ROSEBORO — Mr. William Stanley Gabbard, 76, passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at the Kitty Askins Hospice Center.

No services will be held.

Mr. Gabbard was a native of Preble County, Ohio, the son of the late Stanley and Anna Roberta Gabbard. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and was a retired engineer with the Department of Defense.

He is survived by his wife, Helen H. Gabbard; daughter, Laura Gabbard; son, Eric Gabbard; three step children, Jason Ezzell and wife, Kristie, Leigh Ann Davis and Brandy Williams and husband, William; six grandchildren; and two sisters, Shirley Ann Day and Rose Ringeisen.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro St., Roseboro, NC.