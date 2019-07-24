William Stokes Sr.

Obituary
William Stokes Sr.

CLINTON — Mr. William T. Stokes Sr., 80, of 830 Reedsford Road, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Southwood Nursing & Rehab Center.

The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, July 26, at Union Grove Church of Christ Disciples of Christ with Bishop Robert D. Hood officiating. Masonic Rites will be observed at the church and open to the public to attend on Friday, July 26, at 12:30 p.m. Entombment with military honors at Grandview Memorial Park.

There will be no public viewing.

Online condolences may be sent to www.worleyfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Sampson Independent from July 24 to July 25, 2019
